Jonesboro Police search for shooting suspects
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are searching for two suspects in an overnight shooting.
Police say the shooting occurred near Belt St. around 11:33 p.m Wednesday on Oct. 13.
Arkansas State University sent out an alert to their students that the suspects were last seen on University Loop West and Aggie.
They are advising those in the area to use caution.
If you have any information, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.
