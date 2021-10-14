Jonesboro Police search for shooting suspects

Energy Alert
Jonesboro Police searching for two suspects after shooting on Belt St.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are searching for two suspects in an overnight shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred near Belt St. around 11:33 p.m Wednesday on Oct. 13.

Arkansas State University sent out an alert to their students that the suspects were last seen on University Loop West and Aggie.

Jonesboro Police investigate a shooting Wednesday, Oct. 13.
They are advising those in the area to use caution.

If you have any information, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

