Jonesboro Police search for shooting suspects

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are searching for two suspects in an overnight shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred near Belt St. around 11:33 p.m Wednesday on Oct. 13.

Arkansas State University sent out an alert to their students that the suspects were last seen on University Loop West and Aggie.

Jonesboro Police investigate a shooting Wednesday, Oct. 13. (Arkansas State University)

They are advising those in the area to use caution.

If you have any information, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

