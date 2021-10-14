Kennett fire chief saves animal during fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Fire Chief was able Wednesday to save an animal during a fire on Slicer Street, officials said.

According to a post on the Kennett Fire Department Facebook page, the department went to the 700 block of Slicer Street due to the fire.

Fire Chief Paul Spain went inside and found the animal, authorities said.

No one was hurt but the animal required oxygen.

