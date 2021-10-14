Energy Alert
Kennett fire chief saves animal during fire

Kennett Fire Department
Kennett Fire Department(KFVS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Fire Chief was able Wednesday to save an animal during a fire on Slicer Street, officials said.

According to a post on the Kennett Fire Department Facebook page, the department went to the 700 block of Slicer Street due to the fire.

Dispatched for a Structure Fire on the 700 block of Slicer Street with one animal trapped inside. Upon arrival, Chief...

Posted by Kennett Fire Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Fire Chief Paul Spain went inside and found the animal, authorities said.

No one was hurt but the animal required oxygen.

