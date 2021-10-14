Man accused of sexually assaulting child

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces a felony charge after sheriff’s investigators say he inappropriately touched a child.

District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed Tuesday to arrest 48-year-old Jamie Ellis Dunlap on one count of second-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, a child was taken on Sept. 10 to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center on a report of a sexual assault.

The child reportedly said Dunlap inappropriately touched them in several places, both outside and inside their clothing.

After reviewing the affidavit, Stidham ordered Dunlap held on a $10,000 cash-only bond while awaiting arraignment in circuit court.

