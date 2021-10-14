Energy Alert
Oct. 14: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The cold front that has stalled to our west starts moving again later today. Rain chances will spread east and cover most of Region 8 later tonight.

Cloudy at first, but sunshine warms us back into the 80s this afternoon. Our days in the 80s are numbered. After Friday, highs stay in the 60s and 70s through most, and possibly, all of next week.

The wind won’t be as strong today, but it’ll be very windy on Friday ahead of the front. Some gusts could get up close to 40 mph. Lower humidity and cooler air move in by Saturday morning when we wake up in the 40s.

Little to no rain is expected from Saturday through next Wednesday when another front may bring more cool air.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Jonesboro Police are searching for two suspects in an overnight shooting near Belt St.

Jonesboro Police are also investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Big Lots store on Woodsprings Rd.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he is not signing two bills regarding exemptions from federal vaccine mandates in Arkansas.

The Arkansas State Fair is back, and staff members are making sure visitors are safe and have fun this year.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

