Poplar Bluff man found guilty of statutory rape, sodomy

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a sexual assault.

Thomas Woodham, was found guilty on Thursday, October 14 by a Butler County jury of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy and more.

According to the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the trial began on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and was given to the jury to deliberate on Oct. 14.

They returned 30 minutes later with a guilty verdict on all three counts.

The case began from a 2017 investigation conducted by the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

They received a report from a county Children’s Division investigator on a sexual assault.

After interviewing the victim, who is in their early teens, and a SAFE examination was performed, charges were submitted to the county prosecuting attorney’s office.

Woodham’s sentencing his set for December 7.

He is facing up to 30 years on the statutory rape charge, 30 years on the statutory sodomy charge and four years on the other charge.

