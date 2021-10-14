Shildt out as Cardinals manager due to a ‘philosophical difference’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, October 14.

“We have a philosophical difference of the direction that our Major League club is going,” he said during a news conference.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said he fired manager Mike Shildt earlier today due to a “philosophical difference” in the direction of the team. “We decided internally it would be best to separate now,” he said, even though Shildt had one year left on his contract. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 14, 2021

Shildt has been with the Cardinals for four seasons.

He led them to a franchise-best 17-game win streak and a National League Wild Card game this past season.

