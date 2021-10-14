Energy Alert
Shildt out as Cardinals manager due to a ‘philosophical difference’

The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals have let Mike Shildt go.

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, October 14.

“We have a philosophical difference of the direction that our Major League club is going,” he said during a news conference.

Shildt has been with the Cardinals for four seasons.

He led them to a franchise-best 17-game win streak and a National League Wild Card game this past season.

