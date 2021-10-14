Southeast Mo. State updates on-campus face covering policy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University updated its on-campus policy for face coverings.

Starting on Monday, October 18, face coverings will no longer be required in residence halls, the student recreation center, office spaces, dining areas and common areas on campus such as lobbies, hallways, lounges, etc.

Dr. Carlos Vargas made the announcement on Thursday, Oct. 14.

You can read more about the Protect the Nest plan on Southeast’s website.

