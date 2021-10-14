Three people shot in apartment disturbance

Poinsett County, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trumann Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

According to a Facebook post, Trumann Dispatch received a call around 4:44 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, about a man lying in the road near Highway 463 and Main St. in Trumann.

When they arrived, Trumann Police found that two males and a female had been shot.

Upon further investigation, police determined the shooting resulted from a disturbance at an apartment on Cross St.

Two of the people shot are in critical condition and were transported by helicopter. The third victim was transported by ambulance and is in stable condition.

No other suspects or victims were involved in this incident, and Cross St. has been currently shut down to collect evidence and continue the investigation.

