Ticknor named SBC Defensive Player of the Week, A-State volleyball begins homestand Thursday

By Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
For the third time this season, Arkansas State volleyball’s Tatum Ticknor earned the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Ticknor’s honor – the sixth of her career – comes after she was a stalwart on the back row at the libero spot. The Grapevine, Texas, native corralled 71 total digs in three matches for an average of 6.45 per set.

After opening the week by just barely missing a double-double with 21 digs and 9 assists on Tuesday at Little Rock, Ticknor tallied 16 digs at Louisiana on Friday. In Sunday’s 3-1 win at ULM to conclude the weekend, she posted 34 digs, tying her season high and marking a season-most in four-set matches.

As of Tuesday, Ticknor leads the nation in total digs (416) and is ninth nationally with 5.40 digs per set, which leads the league. Her efforts headline an A-State defense that has totaled a nation-best 1,385 digs and averages 17.99 digs per set, which is eighth in Division I.

NEXT UP

A-State returns home for matches Thursday and Saturday, hosting UT Arlington and Texas State. First serve for both contests is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

2021 A-State Sun Belt Weekly Honors

Offensive Player of the Week:

9/14 – Macey Putt

Setter of the Week:

9/21 – Lauren Musante

Defensive Player of the Week:

9/14 – Tatum Ticknor

9/21 – Tatum Ticknor

10/12 – Tatum Ticknor

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

