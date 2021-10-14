Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation
Human trafficking arrests made in Eastern Arkansas
Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday evening and are searching for a...
Jonesboro police investigate armed robbery
Investigators want to know why a Cave City woman died.
Woman’s death under investigation
Seven-day rolling average of COVID deaths in Arkansas - 10/13/21
Gov. Hutchinson gives COVID-19 overview, says he will let bills become law without signature
Jonesboro Police searching for two suspects after shooting on Belt St.
Jonesboro Police search for shooting suspects

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA debates vaccine boosters for Moderna, J&J
Jason Aldean's equipment bus was involved in a crash along I-64 Thursday morning.
Jason Aldean's equipment bus involved in crash Thursday along I-64
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill