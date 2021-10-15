Energy Alert
A-State soccer rallies to tie Georgia State, 3-3

Sarah Sodoma scored her sixth goal of the season in Friday's draw
Sarah Sodoma scored her sixth goal of the season in Friday's draw(KAIT-TV)
By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of late second-half goals helped the Arkansas State soccer team battle back from a two-goal deficit and ultimately force a double-overtime draw versus Georgia State Friday at the A-State Soccer Park.

The Red Wolves (8-4-2, 5-1-1 SBC) earned the valuable point after battling back from a 3-1 deficit to force extra time in their penultimate home fixture. A-State out-shot the Panthers (8-4-5, 3-1-4) 28-17, including 18-7 in the second half and overtime periods.

Georgia State goalkeeper Jaddah Foos grabbed 10 saves as A-State managed 13 shots on goal to GSU’s eight.

The Panthers took an early 1-0 lead in the fifth minute when Grace Kiser found the net, but A-State tied it in the 30th minute on Sarah Sodoma’s 35th career goal. Georgia State took a 2-1 lead into the half after Brooklynn Fugel tapped it past A-State starting goalkeeper Megan McClure in the 38th minute.

That score held until the 64th minute, when an own goal handed Georgia State a commanding 3-1 lead. The Red Wolves would not be denied, as multiple scoring chances materialized into a pair of goals later in the half.

In the 76th minute, the freshman connection of Emma Riales and Sarah Strong made it a one-goal affair, as Strong netted her first career goal to make it 3-2. Just over four minutes later, rookie striker Aliyah Williamson netted the equalizer on the feed from Sodoma in the 81st minute to knot it at 3-all.

A-State had a strong chance in the 100th minute for the golden goal, but Strong’s shot was grabbed by Foos and force a second 10-minute overtime period. Riales and Haley Husted launched a pair of shots in the 110th minute that were stopped by Foos, and the Panthers let off one final shot in the waning seconds that was punched away by Olivia Luther.

The Red Wolves return to action Sunday for their final home match, hosting Appalachian State at Noon CT on ESPN+.

For the latest on A-State soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

