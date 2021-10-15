Authorities respond to school bus/vehicle crash at Highway 61 and 148
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities have responded to a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle on Highway 61 and 148 near Burdette, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday.
Officials said no children were on the bus.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
