Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Doniphan for Football will retire loan prior to kick-off

The Doniphan for Football non-profit group will be able to retire their loan and turn over the...
The Doniphan for Football non-profit group will be able to retire their loan and turn over the football stadium and facilities to the Doniphan R-1 School.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Doniphan for Football non-profit group will be able to retire their loan and turn over the football stadium and facilities to the Doniphan R-1 School.

The announcement will be made at prior to the start of tonight’s football game at 7 p.m.

The Doniphan football program is in it’s forth year of varsity play.

The school’s stadium was built with donations from the community, businesses and fundraising efforts.

The Doniphan for Football non-profit group provided the school with the land, stadium, press box, bleachers, lighting and more.

“This has been a true community project to bring football back t our school,” said Doniphan for Football President, Gary Pennington.

In addition, a special honor will be awarded to Jim and Jane Stilwell.

According to Doniphan for Football, the Stilwell’s generous donation helped them to retire the loan.

After the original announcement, Doniphan will unveil a new sign for it’s weight room that reads “Jim and Jane Stilwell Weight Training Facility.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people shot in apartment disturbance
Jonesboro Police searching for two suspects after shooting on Belt St.
Jonesboro Police search for shooting suspects
Jonesboro police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in her...
Jonesboro police investigate armed robbery
District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed Tuesday to arrest 48-year-old Jamie...
Man accused of sexually assaulting child
Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at a drive-in restaurant.
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting at Sonic

Latest News

Sarah Sodoma scored her sixth goal of the season in Friday's draw
A-State soccer rallies to tie Georgia State, 3-3
Red Wolves fall to UTA Thursday night
Red Wolves in 90: Volleyball falls to UT Arlington, Women's Soccer receiving votes in Top 25
Red Wolves fell to UTA Thursday night.
Arkansas State volleyball falls to UT Arlington
Friday’s Arkansas State/Georgia State women’s soccer match moved to 10:30am