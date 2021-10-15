Doniphan for Football will retire loan prior to kick-off

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Doniphan for Football non-profit group will be able to retire their loan and turn over the football stadium and facilities to the Doniphan R-1 School.

The announcement will be made at prior to the start of tonight’s football game at 7 p.m.

The Doniphan football program is in it’s forth year of varsity play.

The school’s stadium was built with donations from the community, businesses and fundraising efforts.

The Doniphan for Football non-profit group provided the school with the land, stadium, press box, bleachers, lighting and more.

“This has been a true community project to bring football back t our school,” said Doniphan for Football President, Gary Pennington.

In addition, a special honor will be awarded to Jim and Jane Stilwell.

According to Doniphan for Football, the Stilwell’s generous donation helped them to retire the loan.

After the original announcement, Doniphan will unveil a new sign for it’s weight room that reads “Jim and Jane Stilwell Weight Training Facility.”

