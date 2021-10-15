Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Following controversy, library moving books in children’s section

After months of heated debate following a June Pride display, the Craighead County Jonesboro...
After months of heated debate following a June Pride display, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library announced Friday it would be removing certain books from its children’s section.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After months of heated debate following a June Pride display, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library announced Friday it would be moving certain books in its children’s section.

A library spokesperson confirmed to KAIT that the library director has decided to “move the materials that pertain to sex education from the children’s nonfiction collection to the parent and teacher section of the library.”

The parent-teacher section is located in the children’s library but is set apart from the main children’s collection.

According to the spokesperson, this move includes LGBTQIA+ materials that were at the heart of multiple contentious board meetings in the past few months.

“We will make a formal announcement within the next week about this change, and will also include a list of titles being moved,” the library stated.

Controversy over Library's Pride Display
Large turnout in discussion over library's Pride Month display
Pride issue remains a hot topic with library board
Censorship discussion at library meeting
Library's Pride Month display gets mixed feedback

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people shot in apartment disturbance
Jonesboro Police searching for two suspects after shooting on Belt St.
Jonesboro Police search for shooting suspects
Jonesboro police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in her...
Jonesboro police investigate armed robbery
District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed Tuesday to arrest 48-year-old Jamie...
Man accused of sexually assaulting child
According to the US Department of Labor, 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August.
Workers quit jobs in record numbers, Jonesboro services affected

Latest News

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm...
‘Growing concern’ ahead of afternoon storms
An 11-year-old from Brookland is using his golden locks to create awareness for a cause close...
Brookland kid uses mullet competition to give back to foster care
Missouri State Highway Patrol car (Source: KFVS)
Pemiscot County man, subject of Silver Alert, found safe
The city of Jonesboro and Craighead County saw double-digit increases in sales tax collections...
Report: Jonesboro, Craighead County sales tax collections continue to grow