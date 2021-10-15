Following controversy, library moving books in children’s section

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After months of heated debate following a June Pride display, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library announced Friday it would be moving certain books in its children’s section.

A library spokesperson confirmed to KAIT that the library director has decided to “move the materials that pertain to sex education from the children’s nonfiction collection to the parent and teacher section of the library.”

The parent-teacher section is located in the children’s library but is set apart from the main children’s collection.

According to the spokesperson, this move includes LGBTQIA+ materials that were at the heart of multiple contentious board meetings in the past few months.

“We will make a formal announcement within the next week about this change, and will also include a list of titles being moved,” the library stated.

