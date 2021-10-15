Friday’s Arkansas State/Georgia State women’s soccer match moved to 10:30am

Due to forecasted stormy weather, Friday’s Arkansas State home soccer match versus Georgia State at the A-State Soccer Park has been moved up to 10:30 a.m. CT.

The match was originally slated for 3 p.m., but the forecast, which includes lightning, prompted the time change. The match will air live on ESPN+.

