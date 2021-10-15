Energy Alert
Friday’s Arkansas State/Georgia State women’s soccer match moved to 10:30am

By Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Due to forecasted stormy weather, Friday’s Arkansas State home soccer match versus Georgia State at the A-State Soccer Park has been moved up to 10:30 a.m. CT.

The match was originally slated for 3 p.m., but the forecast, which includes lightning, prompted the time change. The match will air live on ESPN+.

For the latest on A-State soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

