Mullet champion to serve as grand marshal of Christmas parade

Allan Baltz has been selected to serve as the grand marshal for the 2021 Jonesboro Christmas...
Allan Baltz has been selected to serve as the grand marshal for the 2021 Jonesboro Christmas Parade.(Source: Lesli Baltz)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Christmas Parade has been around for nearly 75 years, with this year’s theme being “Christmas in Toyland.”

And parade organizers are honoring the work of a local child by selecting him to serve as this year’s grand marshal.

Officials said Friday that Allan Baltz will be the parade’s grand marshal at the Dec. 2 parade in downtown Jonesboro. The Jonesboro Jaycees has been active in the parade for many years and Jaycees officials said the chance to honor Baltz is part of the group’s mission .

“This year, we want to celebrate all the toys that make our childlike hearts full. This year’s Grand Marshal is Allan Baltz. Allan is an 11-year old local that used his platform of winning a nationwide mullet competition to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care,” officials said in a media release.

People can register to participate in the parade by visiting the parade’s website until Nov. 28 and officials will announce the parade’s lineup on Nov. 30.

There is also a $100 prize for the “Best Band” for marching bands to participate.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

