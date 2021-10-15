Oct. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our fall cold front arrives today and by late this evening temperatures will be on the way down. But first, we have to watch for a few strong to severe storms across parts of Region 8.

Wind is the main threat, but a few storms could have hail and a tornado threat if conditions are right. Severe storms entering the state early this morning could be in parts of the Ozarks by 9 am.

The mainline of storms starts to develop and pushes through during the early afternoon. Have a way to get warnings throughout the day.

No 80s are in the forecast after today. We’ll wake up in the 40s over the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

A little breezy on Saturday before the calms down for the rest of the week. Clouds may increase at times next week, but not much rain is expected.

News Headlines

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting at North Little Rock High School, and school leaders are taking action.

Today is the last day to pay your property taxes, and the Craighead County Tax Collector’s office has some tips on how to file them safely.

Today is also the first day of the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock, and there will be plenty of rides and entertainment included.

A Brookland kid is using a mullet competition to give back to foster care kids.

After approving the Moderna booster, the FDA is meeting today to review Johnson and Johnson’s booster, as well as data over mixing and matching vaccines.

