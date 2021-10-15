Report: Jonesboro, Craighead County sales tax collections continue to grow

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro and Craighead County saw double-digit increases in sales tax collections in September, with both collecting a combined $4.1 million during the month.

Content partner Talk Business & Politics said Jonesboro brought in $1.962 million in city sales tax revenues, up nearly 12% from the same time in 2020; while the county had $2.275 million, up about 31% from Sept. 2020.

Both have seen collections increase on a yearly basis for nearly the past decade, officials said.

The city has collected nearly $17 million in sales tax revenues so far this year, while Craighead County has seen an 11% increase over 2020 numbers. The sales tax numbers are released on a 60-day window, meaning the numbers released in September were for July 2021. Officials have said the numbers can tell a lot about the economy, especially in the short term, Talk Business & Politics said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.