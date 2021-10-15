Energy Alert
Silver Alert issued for Pemiscot County man

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Thursday for Glen Leonard, 79, of...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Thursday for Glen Leonard, 79, of Wardell. Leonard suffers from dementia, police say.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing Pemiscot County man.

Authorities are searching for Glen Leonard of Wardell.

Leonard was last seen around 1 p.m. Oct. 14 on County Highway 217 in Wardell. Officials said he is 79 years old, has brown hair, hazel eyes and wears glasses.

He also suffers from dementia.

A red Ford Ranger, with a Missouri license plate of 6MDZ59, was last seen at his house and authorities do not know where the man may be.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department at 573-333-4104 or their local law enforcement agency.

