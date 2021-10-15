Energy Alert
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today

October 15th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Our fall cold front arrives today and by late this evening temperatures will be on the way down. But first, we have to watch for a few strong to severe storms across parts of Region 8. Wind is the main threat, but a few storms could have hail and a tornado threat if conditions are right. Severe storms entering the state early this morning could be in parts of the Ozarks by 9 am. The main line of storms starts to develop and pushes through during the early afternoon. Have a way to get warnings throughout the day. No 80s are in the forecast after today. We’ll wake up in the 40s over the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. A little breezy on Saturday before the calms down for the rest of the week. Clouds may increase at times next week, but not much rain is expected.

