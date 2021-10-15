Students learn about manufacturing, prepare for future

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - ASU-Newport hosted its Manufacturing Day event Friday for Jonesboro High School students.

The day shows students, parents, and the public what modern manufacturing is all about.

The event also focuses on local manufacturing industries in Jonesboro and the technical programs that relate.

Vice-Chancellor for Economic and Workforce Development Jeff Bookout believes that students should see all their possible options after graduating high school.

“Manufacturing isn’t what it used to be 25 years ago. It’s something different, and we want them to see how the technology has progressed. The jobs have progressed and the career they can have in one of these fields out of our local industries here in the Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas area,” says Bookout.

Students toured the programs and even got to do some hands-on training while they were there.

The three fields they focused on were welding, advanced manufacturing, and industrial maintenance.

Jonesboro High School senior Kaley Hickman plans on pursuing a trade school after she graduates.

“Not a lot of people do jobs like these because they focus on the bigger jobs like a lawyer or a scientist. But these jobs are in high demand, and they’ll always be here,” says Hickman.

There are three different ways you can graduate.

First, there’s the certificate of proficiency program, which is year-long. There is also a two-year technical certificate program, as well as an Associate of Applied Science degree.

ASU-Newport plans on hosting another event on Nov. 12.

