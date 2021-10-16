$500,000 bond set in drug case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces at least a half-dozen felonies after Drug Task Force agents say they found an AR-15, over 1,500 Oxycodone pills and nearly $16,000 in cash during a search.

Jacquel K. Jackson, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 13 after agents went to an apartment in the 3700 block of School Street to do surveillance.

According to a probable cause affidavit, agents saw two vehicles pull into the parking lot and leave quickly. They then saw Jackson, who received a one-year suspended imposition of sentence in Dec. 2020 in a Crittenden County theft case, leave his apartment and went over to him.

Authorities then went to search the apartment, police said.

Agents found a loaded Ruger 9-mm pistol, an American Tactical 300 Blackout loaded AR-15, 1,517 suspected Oxycodone pills, 28 grams of suspected cocaine, two dosage units of LSD, nearly 2,200 grams of marijuana, digital scales, baggies and $15,689 in cash, the affidavit noted.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver and possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver.

A $500,000 bond was set for Jackson, who will be arraigned Nov. 22 in circuit court.

