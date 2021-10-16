Energy Alert
Blytheville residents come together to discuss community safety and improvements



By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - More efforts are being made in Blytheville to improve living conditions for all.

On Saturday morning, more than 30 people showed up to a community meeting that focused on community safety and neighborhood awareness. The meeting was hosted by Councilman Bishop R.L. Jones and he says this was a time to hear from those in the community.

“We won’t get to all of these today, but we want to hear from you. We want to hear what’s on your mind and that’s the reason we invited you out. We haven’t had a meeting in quite a bit,” Jones said.

Trash clean-up, drainage issues, and even crime prevention were the top subjects. The idea of forming neighborhood watch groups was even suggested and Police Chief Ross Thompson offered his support.

“Neighborhood Watch is a citizen program. It’s a neighborhood program. We, as a police, are there for you. We are there to support you, we are there to support you in those needs,” Thompson said.

Thompson added that it might even be helpful for community members to purchase home security cameras if they can afford them to help with capturing criminals.

With the chief in attendance, many also took the time to ask questions about training for the police department and dispatch.

There were even questions about street clean-up and code enforcement.

Councilman Jones offered his help and gave out numbers to the mayor’s office and many others to help with holding everyone accountable.

The conversation concluded with people stressing the need for checks and balances for not just citizens but city employees as well.

