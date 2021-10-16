County asking for public feedback for Hazard Mitigation Plan

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan, and they are asking for public feedback.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan is required for counties if they wish to receive federal grants that will help officials from different entities prepare for possible disasters.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the feedback is imperative, so the county can identify the resources they need for hazards in your neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of things out there that we don’t see, and in this particular one we’re asking about what type of hazard you see, or you might have been exposed to.”

Judge Day added the survey takes less than five minutes to complete and it can be done either on your PC or your smartphone.

If you are a resident or you own a business or organization in Craighead County, you can complete the survey here .

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.