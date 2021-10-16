Grant to help area college food pantry, students

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An area college will be able to help students who may be in need of food with a grant, officials said this week.

The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance gave Black River Technical College a $700 grant. The money was used to build new shelving for the college’s food pantry.

Officials said six shelves were built to help pantry workers move food and other items in and out of the pantry more quickly. The college is having a food drive this month by working to restock the pantry.

The food drive will be done at the Paragould and Pocahontas campuses until Oct. 28.

People can learn more about the food pantry by visiting here.

