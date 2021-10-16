Inaugural polo match will benefit Northeast Arkansas children

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - There was a lot of horsin’ around Saturday afternoon in Marked Tree. The inaugural Delta Harvest Classic Polo benefit took place at Cypress Park.

The event that brought in a crowd of over 75 people will benefit the students and children of Craighead County 4-H and Diego Ranch.

Event organizer Maleigha Cook says the event took a lot of planning.

“It has taken probably taken three to four months just to get this where it is today. Of course, the leg work, majority of it has been done in the last three weeks,” Cook said. “I can’t believe how the city of Marked Tree has just opened their doors to us and the players have volunteered to come and play from all over.”

Spectators were able to enjoy a polo match with players from all over. Several traveled in from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri and even Mississippi to watch the match.

Players from Jonesboro and Blytheville even participated.

Michael Jackson with Diego Ranch says this was a great experience for everyone involved.

“I’m even new to it [polo]. I’ve got to play one time before and it’s difficult. It’s not an easy sport to play. I’m in awe with these people who come out and play this,” Jackson said.

The group wanted to send a huge thank you to Marked Tree City Clerk Susan Macefe for working with them in order to host such a unique event.

Event-goers also participated in a sundress, sunhat, and a men’s fashion contest.

Cook says she’s grateful for the community’s support and hopes to return year after year.

