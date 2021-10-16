Jonesboro firefighters respond to apartment fire on Aggie Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters are at the scene of an apartment fire in the 4300 block of Aggie Road.

According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, firefighters got a call around 7 p.m. about the fire.

Details are scarce. However, authorities have closed the area around Aggie Road and Airport Road as a precaution.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

