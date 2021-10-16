Energy Alert
Nearly 300 CWL customers without power in Jonesboro

Nearly 300 Jonesboro City Water and Light customers are without power Friday evening, the utility reported.
Nearly 300 Jonesboro City Water and Light customers are without power Friday evening, the utility reported.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 300 Jonesboro City Water and Light customers are without power Friday evening, the utility reported.

Officials said on the utility’s website that the outage happened around the East Nettleton Avenue area.

Kevan Inboden with CWL said the problem was centered around a circuit being open at a substation, east of the Mall at Turtle Creek.

Crews are working on the issue and Inboden said there is no timetable as to when power will be restored.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

