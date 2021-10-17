A-State bowling opens season with MOTIV Penguin Classic title

STRUTHERS, Ohio (KAIT) – Two Baker best-of-seven victories over host Youngstown State earned the Arkansas State women’s bowling team the MOTIV Penguin Classic championship played at Holiday Bowl.

Entering the day second in the 10-team bracket, A-State (9-4) defeated the hosts 4-2 in the first contest to clinch the spot in the championship match. The Red Wolves dropped the first two games, 202-181 and 222-188, but rallied back to win each of the next four games. A match-high 241 in the third frame earned A-State a 241-176 decision and the Red Wolves followed with a 222-194 and edged the Penguins 234-222 in a hard-fought game five. A-State clinched the finals spot with a 216-160 margin in game six.

Youngstown State defeated Duquesne to face the Red Wolves in the final. The Penguins took game one, 195-176, but A-State evened the series at 1-1 with a 232-212 margin in game two. A 195-153 margin in game three gave A-State a 2-1 lead and 223-183 victory in game four put the Red Wolves on the brink of the championship. Youngstown State took games five (226-178) and six (183-156) to force a deciding game seven. The Red Wolves took the crown with a 177-158 decision in the penultimate game.

Emma Stull earned All-Tournament honors downing 1,056 pins Saturday in traditional play. Stull rolled four games of 200-plus, including a high of 237 Saturday. Led by Stull, A-State was 4-1 in traditional matches.

MOTIV Penguin Classic

Baker Matches

Morgan State 1,071 – Arkansas State 871

Lewis University 907 – Arkansas State 906

Duquesne 1,027 – Arkansas State 992

Arkansas State 1,016 – Mercyhurst 899

Arkansas State 958 – Valparaiso 877

Traditional Matches

Arkansas State 1,005 – Morgan State 888

Arkansas State 973 – Medaille 836

Arkansas State 988 – Walsh 939

Youngstown State 991 – Arkansas State 916

Arkansas State 1,018 – St. Francis 855

Baker Finals (Best-of-Seven)

A-State 4 – Youngstown State 2

A-State 4 – Medaille 2

A-State 4 – Youngstown State 3

Finish – Pinfall (Avg)

1 Arkansas State 13,459 (195.1)

2 Youngstown State 13,806 (197.2)

3 Lewis 13,028 (191.6)

4 Duquesne 13,635 (192.0)

5 Valparaiso 12,017 (182.1)

6 Morgan State 12,131 (183.8)

7 Mercyhurst 12,743 (179.5)

8 St. Francis 12,110 (173.0)

9 Medaille 12,377 (176.8)

10 Walsh 11,855 (176.9)

