Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State bowling opens season with MOTIV Penguin Classic title

Two Baker best-of-seven victories over host Youngstown State earned the Arkansas State women’s...
Two Baker best-of-seven victories over host Youngstown State earned the Arkansas State women’s bowling team the MOTIV Penguin Classic championship played at Holiday Bowl.(Arkansas State Athletics)
By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRUTHERS, Ohio (KAIT) – Two Baker best-of-seven victories over host Youngstown State earned the Arkansas State women’s bowling team the MOTIV Penguin Classic championship played at Holiday Bowl.

Entering the day second in the 10-team bracket, A-State (9-4) defeated the hosts 4-2 in the first contest to clinch the spot in the championship match. The Red Wolves dropped the first two games, 202-181 and 222-188, but rallied back to win each of the next four games. A match-high 241 in the third frame earned A-State a 241-176 decision and the Red Wolves followed with a 222-194 and edged the Penguins 234-222 in a hard-fought game five. A-State clinched the finals spot with a 216-160 margin in game six.

Youngstown State defeated Duquesne to face the Red Wolves in the final. The Penguins took game one, 195-176, but A-State evened the series at 1-1 with a 232-212 margin in game two. A 195-153 margin in game three gave A-State a 2-1 lead and 223-183 victory in game four put the Red Wolves on the brink of the championship. Youngstown State took games five (226-178) and six (183-156) to force a deciding game seven. The Red Wolves took the crown with a 177-158 decision in the penultimate game.

Emma Stull earned All-Tournament honors downing 1,056 pins Saturday in traditional play. Stull rolled four games of 200-plus, including a high of 237 Saturday. Led by Stull, A-State was 4-1 in traditional matches.

Stay up to date with the Red Wolves on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling). Each match is available to watch via the A-State Bowling Facebook page.

MOTIV Penguin Classic

Baker Matches

Morgan State 1,071 – Arkansas State 871

Lewis University 907 – Arkansas State 906

Duquesne 1,027 – Arkansas State 992

Arkansas State 1,016 – Mercyhurst 899

Arkansas State 958 – Valparaiso 877

Traditional Matches

Arkansas State 1,005 – Morgan State 888

Arkansas State 973 – Medaille 836

Arkansas State 988 – Walsh 939

Youngstown State 991 – Arkansas State 916

Arkansas State 1,018 – St. Francis 855

Baker Finals (Best-of-Seven)

A-State 4 – Youngstown State 2

A-State 4 – Medaille 2

A-State 4 – Youngstown State 3

Finish – Pinfall (Avg)

1 Arkansas State 13,459 (195.1)

2 Youngstown State 13,806 (197.2)

3 Lewis 13,028 (191.6)

4 Duquesne 13,635 (192.0)

5 Valparaiso 12,017 (182.1)

6 Morgan State 12,131 (183.8)

7 Mercyhurst 12,743 (179.5)

8 St. Francis 12,110 (173.0)

9 Medaille 12,377 (176.8)

10 Walsh 11,855 (176.9)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquel Jackson, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 13 after Drug Task Force agents searched an...
$500,000 bond set in drug case
Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 8 Scores - Watch Video Replays »
Crews responded Friday afternoon to a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle at Highway 61...
Two injured in school bus/vehicle crash at Highway 61 and 148
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead

Latest News

Arkansas State soccer improves to 9-4-1 and 6-1-1 in Sun Belt play.
RED WOLVES RAW: A-State Soccer HC Brian Dooley Comments After Red Wolves Beat App State 1-0 in 2OT
Aliyah Williamson netted the golden goal in the 108th minute on Sunday afternoon to propel the...
Williamson’s golden goal boosts A-State soccer over App State
Red Wolves improve to 9-4-1, 6-1-1 in Sun Belt play.
Arkansas State soccer beats App State 1-0 in Double OT in final home regular season game of 2021
The event featured dozens of Arkansas basketball greats in Jonesboro Saturday.
Scotty Thurman at Hogs Hoops Reunion