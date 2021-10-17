‘Hogs Hoops Reunion’ brings hundreds to Jonesboro Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A special reunion took place in Jonesboro Saturday. Several members of the legendary Arkansas basketball teams from the 1990s gathered at the Embassy Suites for the Hogs Hoops Reunion and Sports Card Show.

Hundreds of Hog fans got the chance to meet Arkansas legends like Scotty Thurman, Corliss Williamson, all-time leading scorer Todd Day and more.

A silent auction with signed jerseys, helmets, and posters was held.

People had the opportunity to see the ball and the net that was cut during the 1994 National Championship game... and of course, meet and greet some of the Arkansas basketball legends.

A sneak peek for tomorrow's sportscasts: The Hogs Hoops Reunion was held this morning at the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro.



I caught up with Scotty Thurman, Corliss Williamson, Todd Day, and more.



More details on the event: https://t.co/mMHksXAysR pic.twitter.com/kfXjKJ4SGZ — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) October 17, 2021

“It’s definitely an interesting dynamic when you consider we’re in Jonesboro, right around the corner from Arkansas State,” Thurman said. “It’s kind of funny, people don’t realize that’s where Corliss and myself, that’s where we first met, in Jonesboro right there on Arkansas State’s campus playing in a national AAU Tournament so for us, we laughed about that on the way over, we traveled together here. Just talking about some of those days when we were teenagers and playing some of those games and some of those people we competed against not only in the AAU circuit but also in the college ranks.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.