Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

JPD hosts fourth annual “DARE 2 Tread the Trails”

All proceeds will go towards supplies for the DARE programs in all of the school districts in...
All proceeds will go towards supplies for the DARE programs in all of the school districts in Jonesboro.(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department brought 167 runners and bikers together at Craighead Forest Park for another “DARE 2 Tread the Trails.”

The two-day event consisted of a 5K, 10K, and half marathon Saturday and a 5K and 10K mountain bike poker ride Sunday in efforts to raise money for the police’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.

Jack Wills, a member of the Jonesboro Ridge Riders NICA Student Mountain Bike Club, said he enjoys riding through Craighead Forest Park, but it feels great to do it while raising money for a good cause.

“The DARE program is really good with Jonesboro Police Department,” Wills said.

The DARE program spends $25,000 a year to operate in each of the school districts in Jonesboro.

Officer Brandon Butler said the program supplies everything for over 1,000 5th graders in the city.

“DARE Students have to have a lot of supplies,” Butler said. “We supply them with books, t-shirts, all the things they need to complete the program.”

Butler added the T-shirts alone cost $10,000 while the books are $1.50 each, which “adds up quick” with a large number of students in the program.

With the program not having a budget, Officer Jamie Seaborn said they have to find ways to raise money to keep the program running.

“We’re trying to teach kids to make good decisions and that’s our biggest goal now,” Seaborn said.

Seaborn anticipates the program will raise $5,000 from “DARE 2 Tread the Trails.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquel Jackson, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 13 after Drug Task Force agents searched an...
$500,000 bond set in drug case
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 8 Scores - Watch Video Replays »
Crews responded Friday afternoon to a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle at Highway 61...
Two injured in school bus/vehicle crash at Highway 61 and 148
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case

Latest News

Scotty Thurman signs a basketball for two fans at the Hogs Hoops Reunion Saturday.
‘Hogs Hoops Reunion’ brings hundreds to Jonesboro Saturday
Arkansas basketball legends gathered in Jonesboro Saturday.
Hogs Hoops Reunion Brings Hundreds to Jonesboro
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting involving Pine Bluff police that left one...
One dead as authorities investigate shootings in Pine Bluff