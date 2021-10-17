One dead as authorities investigate two shootings in Pine Bluff

Energy Alert
Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting involving Pine Bluff police that left one person dead early Sunday.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting involving Pine Bluff police that left one person dead early Sunday.

According to content partner KARK, Pine Bluff police went to the Sahara Shriners Temple in the 800 block of Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When officers got there, they saw a large group of people running from the building, KARK said.

“PBPD officers said one person was killed and several others were injured at the scene,” KARK reported. “Department officials noted that an officer did fire their weapon outside of the building.”

Pine Bluff detectives are investigating the shooting incident, while ASP is investigating the officer’s involvement in the incident, officials said.

Pine Bluff police are also investigating a shooting that happened nearly an hour after the Sahara Shriners Temple shooting.

The shooting happened at the intersection of University Drive and Pullen Avenue, police said.

Four people were injured in that incident, with two of the four people in critical condition Sunday morning, KARK reported.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

