Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Report: Three dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Smith, officer in surgery

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fort Smith police officer is in the hospital after a knife attack Sunday morning, according to published reports.

Content partner KNWA reported that the attack happened in the 2800 block of Tilles Avenue in Fort Smith.

Police said at least three people were killed during the attack as the officer fired his weapon to defend himself, KNWA reported.

The Arkansas State Police will be investigating the attack as an officer-involved shooting, KNWA said.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquel Jackson, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 13 after Drug Task Force agents searched an...
$500,000 bond set in drug case
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 8 Scores - Watch Video Replays »
Crews responded Friday afternoon to a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle at Highway 61...
Two injured in school bus/vehicle crash at Highway 61 and 148
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Nearly 300 Jonesboro City Water and Light customers are without power Friday evening, the...
Power restored for nearly 300 CWL customers without power in Jonesboro

Latest News

Yarnell's gives free ice cream or donates to the booster club of the winning school.
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (10/15/21)
Two people were injured in a boat crash Sunday morning on the Mississippi River, the Iowa...
Breakdown: Why the Mississippi River once flowed backwards
(WEEK OF OCT 17)
Breakdown: Why the Mississippi River once flowed backwards
Harding improves to 6-1
#20 Harding Beats #9 Henderson State 46-21