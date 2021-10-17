Energy Alert
Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University sent out a statement on their Facebook page following a shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

The incident took place in the quad area of the campus during a homecoming event. Security was at the scene of the event. All people present at the event were sheltered in place.

Several victims were confirmed at the scene, one of them a student. The student was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and another non-student victim died.

“Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities,” said Grambling State President Rick Gallot in a statement. “Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well. Why would someone come to the campus of our Dear Ole Grambling and shoot innocent people?”

The campus has since been cleared for normal operations following the lockdown. Homecoming events for Oct. 17 have been canceled and so have classes for Monday, Oct. 18.

Louisiana State Police are currently investigating the shooting. If you have any information regarding the shooting you are asked to call LSP at (318) 345-0000 or GSUPD (318) 374-2222.

