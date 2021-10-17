Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Several law enforcement agencies continue to search for a man and a woman wanted for questioning in a deadly Boone County shooting.

It’s unclear when the shooting happened, though authorities first announced a homicide investigation was launched Thursday night. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has identified Tim Blackburn as the victim.

Investigators say Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, ran from law enforcement in the Buffalo National River area earlier this week. Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell located Stockstill’s vehicle on U.S. 65 in St. Joe. After giving chase, Stockstill bailed from the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Authorities believe Stockstill may be accompanied by Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the Buffalo National River area.

“This person is considered dangerous,” said Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell. “Please keep your house and vehicles locked and keep an eye out for him at all times.”

Cassell, who is heading the search, said numerous agencies searched throughout the last few days using tracking dogs and drones. Authorities are also looking for a truck that possibly belonged to the shooting victim.

“Efforts to locate the two around Grinder’s Ferry in Searcy County for the last 48 plus hours have been unsuccessful,” said the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook update Saturday. “The efforts consist of ground searches utilizing man power from multiple agencies, K-9′s and air support. Officers have also responded to a number of possible sightings reported from surrounding counties that were unfounded.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo National River area and Tyler Bend Campground properties remain closed through at least Sunday morning as the manhunt continues.

Anyone with any information on Stockstill or his location is asked to call the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office crime tip hotline at 870-448-2340.

Assisting the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office in the search are members of the Arkansas State Police, Marshall Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Federal Park Service, 20th Judicial Task Force, Boone County Task Force, and tracking dogs from the North Central Prison Unit in Calico Rock.

