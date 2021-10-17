Energy Alert
Vols fans delay Ole Miss game by throwing debris onto field

The disruption brought about a 20-minute delay to the game with less than a minute of play left.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols fans became rowdy after a controversial call involving a first down during Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

After the call, fans in the student section began throwing debris such as bottles, cans and even golf balls at the Ole Miss sideline. Lane Kiffin, head coach at Ole Miss, managed to barely dodge a golf ball as it soared near him.

The Pride of the Southland Band exited the stadium following the disruption.

The disruption brought about a 20-minute delay to the game with less than a minute of play left. Eventually, many fans were escorted out and play resumed.

The Vols fell to Ole miss, 31-26.

