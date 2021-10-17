Energy Alert
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/15/21)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on October 15th, 2021

Pocahontas (Connor Baker 33 yd TD)

Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Connor Baker gives Pocahontas the lead with a 33 yard touchdown. The Redskins blank Trumann 38-0 to move to 5-2.

Jonesboro (Rykar Acebo 55 yd TD pass to Tyrin Ruffin)

Nominee #2 is Jonesboro. Rykar Acebo on play action, connects with Tyrin Ruffin, and 3 will break free for a 55 yard touchdown. Golden Hurricane beat West Memphis 40-0 to move to 5-2 overall, 4-0 in the 6A East.

Nettleton (Koby Bradley 62 yd TD run)

Our 3rd nominee is Nettleton. Koby Bradley breaks free and he’s long gone, 62 yards for the touchdown. The Raiders beat GCT 55-7 to move to 7-0.

Hoxie (Cade Forrester 65 yd TD run)

Our final nominee is Hoxie. Cade Forrester would not be denied, he’ll take it 65 yards for the score. The Mustangs beat Piggott 46-0 to move to 7-0.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

