Arkansas men’s basketball #16 in Preseason AP Top 25

After an Elite 8 finish last season, the Arkansas Razorbacks, under third-year head coach Eric Musselman, were picked 16th in the 2021-22 AP men’s basketball preseason top 25.

This is the first time Arkansas has appeared in the AP preseason poll since 2007-08, coming in at #19 that season. The last time Arkansas was ranked as high as 16th was in 2000-01 when the Hogs were ranked 15th.

Overall, this marks the 17th time Arkansas has been in the AP preseason poll.

Other teams of note in the preseason poll are SEC foes Kentucky (#10), Alabama (#14), Tennessee (#18) and Auburn (#22). Mississippi State were among those getting votes. Also in the poll is potential Hall of Fame Classic opponent Illinois (#11).

Arkansas will host East Central University in the first of two exhibition games on Oct. 24 (Sunday). Tip off is set for 3 pm in Bud Walton Arena. The game is part of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season ticket package. The Razorbacks’ 2021-22 season opener is set for Nov. 9 versus Mercer.

