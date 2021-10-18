Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State football fresh off bye week, prepares for Thursday tilt with Louisiana

Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves prepare to hit the field vs. Memphis.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s rivalry week for the Red Wolves.

Arkansas State football is fresh off a bye week and preparing for another national TV tilt at The Vault.

“I think sometimes people think the bye week is kind of the miracle cure of your health,” said head coach Butch Jones. “Right now, we’ve had some injuries that one week isn’t going to solve. So we have to rely on our depth, and that’s kinda where we are as a program right now. We lack competitive depth. So we’re going to have to have some individuals step up and really play a lot of repetitions for us, and moving forward the last 6 weeks.”

The 2nd half of the season begins Thursday against Louisiana. QB Layne Hatcher gets his first start since Week 2.

“I think just the biggest thing me, Coach Heck, and Coach Jones talked about was just working through my progressions,” Hatcher said. “And just feet in the pocket, having a good pocket presence. Subtle movements in the pocket. They’re (Louisiana) very disciplined in what they do. So they’re a big group that can cause problems. But I think we’re a very talented group as well that can cause just as many problems. So I feel good about us.”

The Red Wolves look to snap a 5 game losing streak and get the season back on track. “ULL has always been a very physical team,” added senior center Jacob Still. “They’ve been very big. I think up front, they’re probably the biggest team in the conference. You know it’s going to be a 60 minute battle. You know they’re going to come in here, they’re going to be conditioned, they’re very well coached. They’re just very physical. It’s going to be a street fight. We’re going to have to meet them with that same intensity.”

1-5 Arkansas State hosts 5-1 Louisiana Thursday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30pm on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened shortly before noon Monday, Oct. 18, at the intersection of Airport Road and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Jonesboro intersection
Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case
Country music singer Morgan Wallen is coming to Arkansas.
“The Most Wanted Man in Country” performing in Arkansas
Jacquel Jackson, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 13 after Drug Task Force agents searched an...
$500,000 bond set in drug case
A police car.
Report: Three dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Smith, officer in surgery

Latest News

Arkansas men’s basketball #16 in Preseason AP Top 25
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: Layne Hatcher 10/18/21 press conference (Louisiana game week)
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 10/18/21 press conference (Louisiana game week)
Arkansas State soccer improves to 9-4-1 and 6-1-1 in Sun Belt play.
RED WOLVES RAW: A-State Soccer HC Brian Dooley Comments After Red Wolves Beat App State 1-0 in 2OT