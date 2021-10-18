Arkansas State football fresh off bye week, prepares for Thursday tilt with Louisiana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s rivalry week for the Red Wolves.

Arkansas State football is fresh off a bye week and preparing for another national TV tilt at The Vault.

“I think sometimes people think the bye week is kind of the miracle cure of your health,” said head coach Butch Jones. “Right now, we’ve had some injuries that one week isn’t going to solve. So we have to rely on our depth, and that’s kinda where we are as a program right now. We lack competitive depth. So we’re going to have to have some individuals step up and really play a lot of repetitions for us, and moving forward the last 6 weeks.”

The 2nd half of the season begins Thursday against Louisiana. QB Layne Hatcher gets his first start since Week 2.

“I think just the biggest thing me, Coach Heck, and Coach Jones talked about was just working through my progressions,” Hatcher said. “And just feet in the pocket, having a good pocket presence. Subtle movements in the pocket. They’re (Louisiana) very disciplined in what they do. So they’re a big group that can cause problems. But I think we’re a very talented group as well that can cause just as many problems. So I feel good about us.”

The Red Wolves look to snap a 5 game losing streak and get the season back on track. “ULL has always been a very physical team,” added senior center Jacob Still. “They’ve been very big. I think up front, they’re probably the biggest team in the conference. You know it’s going to be a 60 minute battle. You know they’re going to come in here, they’re going to be conditioned, they’re very well coached. They’re just very physical. It’s going to be a street fight. We’re going to have to meet them with that same intensity.”

1-5 Arkansas State hosts 5-1 Louisiana Thursday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30pm on ESPNU.

