Data breach prompts review at Missouri teacher pension fund

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials with the pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri say they’re reviewing safety protocols after a data breach.

A notification on Friday from the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri says the incident happened Sept. 11 when a system employee’s email account was accessed by an unauthorized individual. The incident was reported Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson threatened criminal prosecution of a Post-Dispatch journalist who uncovered an unrelated data flaw at the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

