Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Data breach prompts review at Missouri teacher pension fund

Officials with the pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri...
Officials with the pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri say they’re reviewing safety protocols after a data breach.((Source: Pexel))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials with the pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri say they’re reviewing safety protocols after a data breach.

A notification on Friday from the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri says the incident happened Sept. 11 when a system employee’s email account was accessed by an unauthorized individual. The incident was reported Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson threatened criminal prosecution of a Post-Dispatch journalist who uncovered an unrelated data flaw at the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case
Jacquel Jackson, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 13 after Drug Task Force agents searched an...
$500,000 bond set in drug case
A police car.
Report: Three dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Smith, officer in surgery
Two people were injured in a boat crash Sunday morning on the Mississippi River, the Iowa...
Breakdown: Why the Mississippi River once flowed backwards
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Karl Jackson has been arrested after a confidential informant for the Humane Society captured...
‘Heinous:’ Dog tased while blinded with duct tape; owner arrested
Police arrested 44-year-old Curtis Agee on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal...
Suspect arrested in Saturday stabbing
The crash happened shortly before noon Monday, Oct. 18, at the intersection of Airport Road and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Jonesboro intersection
Country music singer Morgan Wallen is coming to Arkansas.
“The Most Wanted Man in Country” performing in Arkansas