Final paving beginning on I-555

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Department of Transportation workers will begin final surface paving on Interstate 555.

According to a Monday news release from the City of Jonesboro, the work will begin Tuesday, Oct. 19, between southbound Southwest Drive and Arkansas Highway 463 (Nettleton Avenue).

The final paving, which is expected to take two to three weeks, will require “temporary and random closures to entrance and exit ramps.”

Message boards and traffic drums will be used for traffic control. Motorists are urged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they drive through this area.

