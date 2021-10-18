Energy Alert
Freed murderer charged in Florida with slaying of single mom

Eric Pierson is charged with first-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia. He had been released from prison in September 2020 after serving 27 years of a 40-year sentence for the 1993 beating and strangling 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Police have charged a convicted murderer with the slaying of a South Florida woman whose body was found in a canal after being missing for three weeks.

Eric Pierson was charged Saturday with first-degree murder for the slaying of 33-year-old Erika Verdecia. Her stabbed body was found in a suburban Fort Lauderdale canal.

Sunrise police say Pierson confessed to stabbing the single-mother with a screwdriver on Sept. 25.

Pierson had been released from prison in September 2020 after serving 27 years of a 40-year sentence for the 1993 beating and strangling 17-year-old Kristina Whitaker.

In 1985, Pierson broke into a home and slit a woman’s throat. He served four years.

