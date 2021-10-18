‘Justice needs to be served’: Family and friends of Boone County, Ark. homicide victim seek answers

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Family and friends are searching for answers in the death of Tim Blackburn as authorities continue a manhunt for two suspects wanted in the investigation.

Authorities launched a homicide investigation Thursday into the shooting death of Blackburn, though it remains unclear when the shooting happened. A manhunt has stretched several days as authorities look for two suspects, Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the Buffalo National River area.

Many close to Blackburn spent the weekend remembering him fondly.

“One of the best people you could ever meet,” said Dana Lewis, a close friend of Blackburn and his hairdresser. “He would literally give you the shirt off of his back.”

“He was a good friend of mine for 40-plus years,” said Chester Lewis, another close friend of Blackburn. “I could call on him at any time for help, and he would show right up. He was a great father, a great son, a great brother, and a great grandfather.”

When friends and family learned of Blackburn’s death, it left many around the Boone County community in shock.

“Anger is the first word that comes to mind when you think about how horrific it was,” said Lewis. “Who shoots somebody in the back of the head for no reason who does that?”

The Buffalo National River area and Tyler Bend Campground property were closed through Sunday morning as authorities searched for Stockstill and Scallion. Law enforcement say Stockstill escaped into the woods near the Buffalo National River area while authorities tried to stop his vehicle on U.S. Route 65 in St. Joe, Arkansas.

“He is an outdoors person, he could be held up somewhere. He could be 100, 200, 1,000 miles away,” said campground visitor Walter Peck.

Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell, who is heading the search, said numerous agencies searched throughout the last few days using tracking dogs and drones. Efforts to find the couple consists of ground and air searches by multiple agencies, as Cassell says Stocktstill “is considered dangerous.”

Though authorities have been unsuccessful in finding the suspects, Blackburn’s family and friends say they just want justice.

”Justice needs to be served. Justice for Tim,” said Lewis.

Anyone with any information on Stockstill or his location is asked to call the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office crime tip hotline at 870-448-2340.

