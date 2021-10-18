“The Most Wanted Man in Country” performing in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Country music singer Morgan Wallen is coming to Arkansas.

He will perform Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7:15 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock.

Ticket prices range from $53.05 to $103.05, with an 8-ticket limit per household. Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or ticketmaster.com.

Wallen is considered the “most wanted man in country” with more than 7 billion on-demand streams, multi-platinum certifications, and four consecutive hits, including “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You.”

Tickets to the show, which also features Hardy and Ernest, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22.

Country music singer Morgan Wallen is coming to Arkansas. (Simmons Bank Arena)

