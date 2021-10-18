NEA natives Malik Monk & Austin Reaves on Lakers opening night roster

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - Malik Monk and Austin Reaves were two of several stars on Fastbreak Friday Night in 2013. EPC also faced Cedar Ridge that year in the 2A State Championship.

Eight years later, Monk and Reaves are on the same squad in the NBA. Both are on the Los Angeles Lakers opening night roster.

“With all the superstars that we have on this team, 6 Hall of Famers, if not more, it’s crazy walking in the gym,” Reaves said September 28th on Lakers Media Day. “My whole life, I grew up watching these kinda guys play. It’s different, but at the same time, it’s just basketball. You got to come in and put in the work. The way that I can help is just come to work every single day and be prepared.”

Reaves signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent. He shined in the NBA Summer League and has impressed Laker coaches & players in the preseason.

Monk signed with the Lakers in August after spending 4 seasons with the Hornets. He averaged a career-high 11.7 points per game last season. “I was able to knock down my threes,” Malik said at Lakers Media Day. “I worked on a lot of threes last year. I was able to boost my percentages up, and that opened everything up for me. So I just put a lot of work into that, and a lot of finishing at the rim.”

The Lakers open the season Monday night against the Warriors. Tipoff is at 9:00pm CT on TNT.

