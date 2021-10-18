Energy Alert
Nice Fall Week Ahead

October 18th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Cool mornings and comfortable afternoons will continue for most of this week. Highs stay in the 70s while overnight temperatures dip into the 40s and 50s. We’ll see a few rounds of clouds over the next few days after a sunny Monday. Breezy southerly winds push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s ahead of our next cold front. This front may bring a few sprinkles or a light shower as it passes through Wednesday night. A few more showers are possible heading into the weekend, but nothing looks like a washout at this point.

