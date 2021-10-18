Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

“No sign of relief’ at the pump

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, regular unleaded rose...
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, regular unleaded rose 4.7 cents in the last week to an average price of $2.97 a gallon.(WAFB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With gas prices continuing their upward trend, one analyst says motorists should not expect any relief at the pumps.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, regular unleaded rose 4.7 cents in the last week to an average price of $2.97 a gallon.

National prices rose 2.9 cents to an average of $3.30 per gallon.

“The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven-year high,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty.”

He added that OPEC’s decision to hold back oil production would pave the way for even higher gas prices in the coming weeks.

“Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas, and coal, we’ll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices,” he said. “The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case
Jacquel Jackson, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 13 after Drug Task Force agents searched an...
$500,000 bond set in drug case
A police car.
Report: Three dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Smith, officer in surgery
Two people were injured in a boat crash Sunday morning on the Mississippi River, the Iowa...
Breakdown: Why the Mississippi River once flowed backwards
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

Latest News

Shatia Brown
Memphis police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
A chilly start to the morning.
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Family and friends are searching for answers in the death of Tim Blackburn as authorities...
‘Justice needs to be served’: Family and friends of Boone County, Ark. homicide victim seek answers