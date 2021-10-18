Suspect arrested in Saturday stabbing

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - A Steele man faces numerous felony charges following a weekend stabbing.

Police arrested 44-year-old Curtis Agee on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest stems from a Saturday, Oct. 16, stabbing on North First Street.

Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said the victim was first taken to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville before being flown to another undisclosed hospital.

Agee is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail without bond awaiting his first appearance in court, according to Monday’s news release.

Stanfield said Pemiscot County sheriff’s deputies and the Caruthersville Police Department assisted in Agee’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.