Three accused of beating man with bat

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man and two teens face felony charges after deputies say they forced their way into a man’s home and beat him with a baseball bat.

According to a news release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at a home on Allen Street in Melbourne.

The 25-year-old victim told investigators he was asleep when he was awakened by a man hitting him on the back of the head with a baseball bat.

He said the man, who was wearing a mask, then put a pistol to his head while a woman took items from his home and stuffed them into a backpack.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a “blood-soaked towel” on his head. Both of his forearms and elbows appeared to be broken. An air ambulance flew the victim to UAMS in Little Rock.

After getting a description of the suspects from a neighbor and learning that 18-year-old Darian Woodward of Melbourne might have been connected with the burglary, deputies spoke with Woodward.

Chief Deputy Charley Melton said Woodward admitted to driving 16-year-old Landon Reese Thomas of Horseshoe Bend and a 17-year-old Isabel Alise Nolan of Melbourne to the home.

“Woodward said the juveniles told him they had disposed of the bat and items taken from the home,” Melton said.

Detectives then took Thomas and Nolan into custody and questioned them with their parents/guardians present.

All three are charged with residential burglary and first-degree battery. Nolan and Thomas have been charged as adults.

