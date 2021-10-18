Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Three accused of beating man with bat

Darian Woodward, 18, along with 2 teens, face felony charges after deputies say they forced...
Darian Woodward, 18, along with 2 teens, face felony charges after deputies say they forced their way into a man’s home and beat him with a baseball bat.(Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man and two teens face felony charges after deputies say they forced their way into a man’s home and beat him with a baseball bat.

According to a news release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at a home on Allen Street in Melbourne.

The 25-year-old victim told investigators he was asleep when he was awakened by a man hitting him on the back of the head with a baseball bat.

He said the man, who was wearing a mask, then put a pistol to his head while a woman took items from his home and stuffed them into a backpack.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a “blood-soaked towel” on his head. Both of his forearms and elbows appeared to be broken. An air ambulance flew the victim to UAMS in Little Rock.

After getting a description of the suspects from a neighbor and learning that 18-year-old Darian Woodward of Melbourne might have been connected with the burglary, deputies spoke with Woodward.

Chief Deputy Charley Melton said Woodward admitted to driving 16-year-old Landon Reese Thomas of Horseshoe Bend and a 17-year-old Isabel Alise Nolan of Melbourne to the home.

“Woodward said the juveniles told him they had disposed of the bat and items taken from the home,” Melton said.

Detectives then took Thomas and Nolan into custody and questioned them with their parents/guardians present.

All three are charged with residential burglary and first-degree battery. Nolan and Thomas have been charged as adults.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened shortly before noon Monday, Oct. 18, at the intersection of Airport Road and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Jonesboro intersection
Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Victim identified in Northwest Arkansas homicide; two wanted in manhunt tied to case
Country music singer Morgan Wallen is coming to Arkansas.
“The Most Wanted Man in Country” performing in Arkansas
Jacquel Jackson, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 13 after Drug Task Force agents searched an...
$500,000 bond set in drug case
A police car.
Report: Three dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Smith, officer in surgery

Latest News

To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: Layne Hatcher 10/18/21 press conference (Louisiana game week)
According to a Monday news release from the City of Jonesboro, the work will begin Tuesday,...
Final paving beginning on I-555