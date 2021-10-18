Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Jonesboro intersection

The crash happened shortly before noon Monday, Oct. 18, at the intersection of Airport Road and...
The crash happened shortly before noon Monday, Oct. 18, at the intersection of Airport Road and Nettleton Avenue.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are directing traffic after a crash shut down a busy Jonesboro intersection.

The crash happened shortly before noon Monday, Oct. 18, at the intersection of Airport Road and Nettleton Avenue.

Police were diverting traffic as ambulance crews rushed to load someone into an ambulance.

No word on the number of people who were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

